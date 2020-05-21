Catherine O’Hara has a drone photo shoot for ‘Vanity Fair’
(Photo by Colin Young-Wolf/Invision for PEOPLE Magazine/AP Images)

Catherine O’Hara has a drone photo shoot for ‘Vanity Fair’

Posted by: KS95 May 21, 2020 64 Views

We’ve said it before and we will continue to say it … if anything quarantine has forced EVERYONE to become more creative and innovative! This week, Vanity Fair released pictures from a photo shot they did with Catherine O’Hara via drone.

The photos are incredible and are still in line with the incredible aesthetic Vanity Fair is known for in their shoots!

Check out the photos below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only