Catherine O’Hara has a drone photo shoot for ‘Vanity Fair’

We’ve said it before and we will continue to say it … if anything quarantine has forced EVERYONE to become more creative and innovative! This week, Vanity Fair released pictures from a photo shot they did with Catherine O’Hara via drone.

The photos are incredible and are still in line with the incredible aesthetic Vanity Fair is known for in their shoots!

Check out the photos below:

Here’s Catherine O’Hara as you’ve never seen her before: photographed by drone! The Schitt’s Creek star dishes on her early friendship with Gilda Radner, flubbed auditions, and the curative power of gratitude https://t.co/Y4AuDDrBTw — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) May 21, 2020