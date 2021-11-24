Cecilia was diagnosed with Leukemia 2 weeks before her 3rd birthday. As of August 22, she has finished more than two years of her treatment and has walked this journey with grace, joy and even enthusiasm. She has been a light to others around her and has made our days brighter as well as those treating her. She was nominated to be the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Girl of the Year for 2021.
Cecilia Fun Facts:
- Who is her favorite Disney princess or Disney character?
- Cecilia loves Bluey (Disney Jr)
- What is she going to be for Halloween?
- She is going to be in a band with her siblings for Halloween.
- What is her favorite color?
- Cecilia, when asked what her favorite color is said: “I’ll tell you my favorite colors: pink, teal, purple and white!”