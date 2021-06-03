Celebrate Pride Month with Qello concerts by LGBTQ icons Madonna, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith & more

‘Madonna Sticky & Sweet Tour’/Qello Concerts by Stingray.

The concert streaming platform Qello by Stingray is marking Pride Month by showcasing live performances from, and documentaries about, some of the biggest LGBTQ+ icons in music, including Madonna, George Michael, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Elton John and more.

The platform’s Celebrating Pride Collection includes 14 complete, filmed concert performances and documentaries, including Madonna’s Sticky and Sweet Tour, Lady Gaga’s The Monster Ball Tour, Elton John’s The Red Piano, Sam Smith Live at the iHeart Festival, and George Michael Live in London.

Other artists featured include Miley Cyrus, Cyndi Lauper, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, the late Donna Summer, Culture Club, and the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

You can watch via Qello.com or on Amazon Prime Video.

