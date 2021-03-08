Celine Dion, Cher, Cyndi Lauper pledge support for gender equality campaign We All Rise

Celine Dion, Cher and Cyndi Lauper are among the celebrities supporting the launch of We All Rise, a global initiative by United Nations Human Rights to improve gender equality, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other stars who are supporting the launch include LeAnn Rimes, Dionne Warwick, Angela Bassett and Padma Lakshmi. They’re all participating in a social media campaign promoting gender equality as a fundamental human right, with the goal to reach 150 million people.

There’s also a theme song that goes along with the campaign called “Together We Are Stronger,” performed by KT Tunstall, Lolo and others. The campaign will announce additional programs throughout the year.

Celine has tweeted on her account, “Please join @UNHumanRights and @WeAllRiseGlobal as we celebrate #InternationalWomensDay and promote #genderequality around the world. When we support #womensrights – #WeAllRise together!”









By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

