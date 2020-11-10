Celine Dion, Josh Groban and more to perform for 'Nurse Heroes Live!' benefit concert

Courtesy NurseHeroes.org

Celine Dion, Josh Groban and more will be showing their gratitude for nurses this Thanksgiving Day.

They’ll be participating in Nurse Heroes Live!, a star-studded benefit concert streaming live Thursday, November 26. The concert will provide funding for programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.

The lineup of performers also includes Gloria Estefan — her husband, Emilio Estefan, is producing the event — as well as David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas and Andrea Bocelli.

Taylor Swift will show her support by donating a collectible edition signed folklore guitar to be auctioned to benefit the Nurse Heroes Foundation

Whoopi Goldberg is set to host, with special appearances by Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal.

Nurse Heroes Live! will stream at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving Day. To find out ways to watch, check out Live.NurseHeroes.org.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.