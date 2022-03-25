Charlie Puth breaks down over “worst breakup” while teasing new single, “That’s Hilarious”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Despite the title, there’s nothing funny about how Charlie Puth’s new song, “That’s Hilarious,” came to be.

On Thursday, the singer shared a video on Instagram announcing that the track would be his next single, and tearfully broke down as he explained its backstory.

“I’m really excited for the song to come out,” he said as tears began to well in his eyes. “But, you know, every time I hear it I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life.”

“It just rears its ugly head every time, sorry, every time that I hear it,” the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer continued, taking a moment to wipe away his tears. “I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well, because I just heard the master, but it just brought me back to 2019, which was the f****** worst year of my life.”

“I don’t make stupid videos like this, I make videos like ‘What if there was a sound like this?'” Puth said after appearing to become flustered. “I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019. I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people.”

The 30-year-old artist concluded, “This is the hardest song that I’ve ever had to put together and I’m so excited for you to hear it. So thank you.”

Puth said he couldn’t recall the exact release date for “That’s Hilarious” but shared in the caption that it will be out sometime in April.

