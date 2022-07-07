Charlie Puth finally announces release date of upcoming ‘﻿Charlie’ ﻿album

Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth first announced his third studio album, Charlie, in January — and, seven months later, we finally have a release date.

On Wednesday, the “Light Switch” singer posted an Instagram video letting fans know the countdown is officially on because the record arrives in two months. He also highlighted the numerous DMs, tweets, comments, podcast shoutouts and videos he received from exasperated fans demanding to know when the album arrives.

“My third album, Charlie, will be coming out everywhere October 7, 2022,” he declared. “Thank you so much for your patience.”

The Grammy nominee unveiled the official cover and tracklist of his third studio album on Thursday. Charlie, who is dressed in a white tank and black leather pants, leans on a white cube as the titles of his new songs — as well as mathematical equations and music signs — float over his head.

Among them are his previously released tracks “Light Switch,” “That’s Hilarious” and “Left and Right.” Other new titles include “Loser,” “Charlie B Quiet,” “Shhhhhhhhhhhh…,” “No More Drama,” “First Time For Everything,” “99,” “Metal Bang Whisper Snare,” “Marks on My Neck,” “What If There Was a Song That…” and more.

“This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art,” he wrote. “Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.)”

He continued, “I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you.”

Charlie is available to pre-save now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.