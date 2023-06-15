Charlie Puth joins “Angel Pt. 2” off ‘Fast X’ soundtrack

Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Charlie Puth is taking another spin with the Fast and Furious soundtrack.

The singer is featured on “Angel Pt. 2” from Fast X, with Jvke, Jimin and Muni Long. It follows “Angel Pt. 1,” in which the latter three artists were joined by Kodak Black and NLE Choppa.

Charlie previously featured on Wiz Khalifa’s number one hit “See You Again” off the Furious 7 soundtrack.

“I owe so much to this franchise and have always been so proud to be a part of the Fast Family,” Charlie said in a statement obtained by Billboard. “I’m thrilled to come back and collaborate with all of these fantastic artists on ‘Angel Pt. 2.’”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.