Charlie Puth reveals Adele, Sam Smith and Eminem all auditioned to feature on “See You Again”

Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth‘s new album, Charlie, is coming out on Friday, and he wanted to reflect on how far he’s come as an artist.

Sitting down with Allure, Charlie reviewed his past music videos — starting with 2015’s “See You Again” with Wiz Khalifa. “I was actually not supposed to be in this music video,” the hitmaker recalled. He said it goes a step further, explaining, “I wrote this song for Sam Smith, Adele, Eminem, Skylar Grey, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne — they all auditioned to sing it. I was never intended to be the artist on this song.”

Another standout music video was “Attention”; Charlie admitted he threw up on the set while filming. The singer has a super sensitive tummy — as evidenced in James Corden‘s 2017 bit “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” — and that got the better of him.

He revealed the actress “portrayed a crazy ex-girlfriend so well” in the glass-smashing scene that he forgot they were acting, adding that scene was a reenactment of what actually happened in real life.

Looking back at the “How Long” music video, Charlie admitted it makes him cringe because it “showed the whole world that I really couldn’t dance.” “I can’t look at it. It’s so bad,” he said.

In addition, he had the police called on him because they filmed the video until 7 a.m., and people were tired of hearing his music. “There’s a lot of drama surrounding my music videos,” he laughed.

Charlie also had some love for “Left and Right” with BTS‘ Jungkook, adding the colors they wore represented the two sides of the brain. He called Jungkook “a trooper” because his schedule was incredibly stacked. Despite flying straight from South Korea, Jungkook powered through jet lag to shoot the video in a day.

