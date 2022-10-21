Charlie Puth says he is “definitely” in love with his new girlfriend

Rob Kim/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Charlie Puth is off the market, and based on his comments, she may be the one.

Charlie was grilled on The Howard Stern Show about his love life, which he usually keeps private, but the singer decided to finally address the elephant in the room. Charlie revealed he’s “definitely” in love.

When asked if he will make a new album should his girlfriend ever dump him, Charlie cryptically replied, “I don’t think she will.” When pressed further, the singer admitted that he thinks he has finally found “the one.”

He said the person he’s dating is “someone that I grew up with.” Charlie, a New Jersey native, explained, “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

While dancing around identifying his girlfriend, Charlie said, “She’s always been very, very nice to me… And I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future, because what is life without valleys and peaks, she would be there for me as well.”

As for why he opted to date someone who knew him before he was famous, versus all the hot models or big-name singers he could link up with now, Charlie admitted, “Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time.”

Because of that, Charlie vowed he won’t reveal his girlfriend’s identity — and upped his sentiments by declaring the media will never know if he proposes to her. “I’ll go out of my way to make sure they don’t know,” he said.

