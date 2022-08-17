Charlie Puth, Sean Paul and more joining﻿ ‘The Voice’﻿ as battle advisors

Courtesy of NBC

We are getting closer to the season premiere of The Voice, which features first-time coach Camila Cabello. Now, we finally know who will be joining this year as battle advisors.

Charlie Puth has been tapped by Camila to serve as her battle advisor. He will help whip her team of singers into fighting shape ahead of the knockout rounds. As for returning coach Gwen Stefani, she tapped pal Sean Paul to lend her a hand.

As for the rest of the coaches, Blake Shelton is bringing on Dancing with the Stars alum Jimmie Allen, while John Legend appointed R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan as his advisor.

Aside from new faces on the coaching panel and all new advisors, NBC announced it is tweaking how the knockout rounds are going to go. The company announced in a statement, “This season will showcase a new format element during the Knockout Rounds. For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts. The stakes have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win.”

In addition, the show is doing away with its mega mentors. Instead, “Coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.”

The Voice returns September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

