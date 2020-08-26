Check out a 2015 archival festival set from Elton John online this weekend

Back in 2015, Elton performed at the Outside Lands Music and Arts festival, which has been held annually in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park since 2008; it’s the largest independently owned music festival in the U.S. Since this year’s festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s moved online. Now retitled Inside Lands, it’ll be a mixture of live virtual performances and archival sets streaming on Friday and Saturday.

Elton’s set from 2015 will stream at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday at twitch.tv/sfoutsidelands. His set list included all of his biggest hits, with a good chunk of material from the Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album, as well as “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon,” “Daniel,” “Crocodile Rock” and more.

Elton’s the only veteran artist in the whole lineup. Most of the artists involved in the streaming event are rap, R&B or alternative rock stars.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.