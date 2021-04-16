Check out Selena Gomez’s new tattoo

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez has some new ink.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang shared a quick clip on Instagram of the “Lose You to Love Me” singer’s new tattoo of a small cross on her collarbone, with Selena smiling as she pulls down her mask and shows off the ink.

“We [heart] @selenagomez,” the tattoo shop’s NYC location writes in the caption.

Selena also tasked Bang Bang with inking the title of her latest album, Rare, on her neck below her ear after the album’s release last year. In addition to Selena, Bang Bang has tattooed Rihanna, Katy Perry, Adele, Justin Bieber and many others.

As previously reported, Selena is lending her support to the COVID-19 vaccination effort by serving as host of Global Citizen’s Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, “celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world.” Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Eddie Vedder and J Balvin are among the performers. The event airs on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and other outlets.

