Check out the 2020 Emmy nominations!

In this video grab issued Tuesday, July 28, 2020 by The Television Academy, Leslie Jones presents the nominees for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. (The Television Academy via AP)

Are you a fan of the Emmy Awards? The nominations are here! Today, Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones was joined by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany to announce the nominations.

Did you favorites make the list? The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sept. 20 on ABC.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America/AMC)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“Dead to Me” (Netflix)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Insecure” (HBO)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu)

“Mrs. America” (Hulu)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”)

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”)

D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”)

Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Marin Hinkle (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott (“Hollywood”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”)

Jovan Adepo (“Watchmen”)

Louis Gossett Jr. (“Watchmen”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor (“Hollywood”)

Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”)

Margo Martindale (“Mrs. America”)

Tracey Ullman (“Mrs. America”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Jean Smart (“Watchmen”)

Reality Competition

“The Masked Singer” (FOX)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Character Voice-Over Performance

Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Central Park • Episode One • Apple TV+

20th Century Fox Television

Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen

Crank Yankers • Bobby Brown, Wanda Sykes & Kathy Griffin • Comedy Central

Kimmelot, ITV, Central Productions, LLC

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Taika Waititi as IG-11

The Simpsons • Better Off Ned • Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson, Nelson, Ralph, Todd

The Simpsons • Frinkcoin • FOX

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Hank Azaria as Professor Frink, Moe, Chief Wiggum, Carl, Cletus, Kirk, Sea Captain

Animated Program

Big Mouth • Disclosure The Movie: The Musical! • Netflix

Bob’s Burgers • Pig Trouble In Little Tina • Fox

20th Century Fox Television

BoJack Horseman • The View From Halfway Down • Netflix •

Tornante Productions, LLC

Rick And Morty • The Vat Of Acid Episode • Adult Swim

Rick and Morty, LLC

The Simpsons • Thanksgiving Of Horror • Fox

Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love? • Disney+

Pixar Animation Studios

Robot Chicken • Santa’s Dead (Spoiler Alert) Holiday Murder Thing Special • Adult Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Steven Universe Future • Fragments • Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Studios