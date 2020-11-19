Cher is saving the elephants — well, one elephant in particular — in new Smithsonian Channel doc

Cher: Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Kaavan: Courtesy Smithsonian Channel

Over the years, Cher has lent her time, money and energy to many causes that are important to her, but a new documentary coming next year will shine the spotlight on her biggest cause yet: the life of one very special elephant.

The Smithsonian Channel has started production on a film whose working title is Cher’s Elephant Airlift. It will follow the music legend’s fight to save Kavaan, an Asian elephant who’s spent years alone in captivity in a zoo in Pakistan and suffers from many physical and psychological ailments as a result.

Cher co-founded Free the Wild, a charity that works to stop the suffering of animals in captivity. She and a team of wildlife experts have been working to transport Kavaan from Pakistan to an elephant refuge in Cambodia where he’ll finally be able to run free and live his best life. Cher will join Kavaan on his journey to freedom in the film, which will debut next year.

“I found out about Kaavan from the people on my Twitter,” says Cher in a statement. “They would not stop saying ‘Cher, you have to do something, you have to fix this, you have to save him.’”

“I thought how can I fix this? How can I save an elephant who’s been shackled to a shed for 17 years and who is a thousand miles away? This is Free The Wild’s first big rescue and I am so proud. We are thrilled to partner with the Smithsonian Channel who will be helping to bring our story to the world.”

