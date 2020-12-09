Cher lends her voice to new animated flick, 'Bobbleheads: The Movie'

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Get ready to hear Cher’s voice in a whole new way. The singer stars in the new animated flick, Bobbleheads: The Movie, voicing her very own cartoon collectible.

The legend tells Good Housekeeping she jumped at the chance to do voice-over work because it’s not an opportunity she gets often.

“I’ve wanted to do it my whole life, but nobody ever wanted me to,” Cher says. “I don’t really have a voice for animation — I have kind of a strange, monotone voice. So, I was a little bit trepidatious. But then when I started to get into it, it was so much fun.”

In the film, Bobblehead Cher offers her advice and wisdom to a group of misfit bobbleheads on an adventure to save one of their own. Cher says she was drawn to the movie’s message of embracing your individuality.

“My mother [Georgia Holt] was so great about telling me [I was special], because I was different,” Cher recalls. “She was very great about supporting me and saying, ‘You’re special and some day the whole world will know it.’ I think people have to know they’re special, and they have to be honest with themselves. We have to impart that to kids.”

Bobbleheads: The Movie is out now on Digital, DVD and On Demand. It will head to Netflix at a later date.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.