Cher responds to a fan saying Dua Lipa is the “Cher of our generation”

Cher has been an icon since the 1960s, so it’s no wonder she doesn’t think she’s easily replaced.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan on Twitter posted side-by-side pictures of Cher and Dua Lipa, both sporting long, sleek hair, blue eye shadow and skimpy, glittery gowns. The fan captioned the pic, “Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.” Another fan retweeted it, tagged Cher and Dua and added, “So much truth in one tweet.”

Replying to both, Cher wrote, “How many yrs are in a generation,” followed by the “thinking” emoji.

Fans quickly began arguing over the relative merits of Cher versus Dua, with many defending Cher as still being “the Cher of our generation,” pointing to her legendary status, worldwide album sales of 100 million-plus and cultural influence. Others defended Dua, pointing out that the statement is correct for Gen Z’ers.

One fan tried to see both sides, noting, “Dua is the Dua Lipa of our generation. Cher is Cher. No need to compare two completely different individuals in talent just because one dress[es] like the other.”

Finally, the fan who posted the original tweet with the side-by-side photo clarified the intention behind the comment. They responded to Cher, “don’t look at the quotes…I was praising u and dua[‘s] style but some people didn’t get the message.”

