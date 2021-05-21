Chinese and Latinx Girls Perform a Song about Racist Boys in their Class

You may have heard ‘rock is dead’ . . . . but a band of young Chinese and Latinx girls from L.A. are challenging that statement! Performed at the L.A. Public Library in celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, ‘The Linda Lindas’ are a punk band made up of 4 teenage girls barely into their high school / middle school years. During the short performance, they vent viral with their performance of ‘Racist Sexist Boys’ – a punk ballad created in response to a classroom encounter that Neela (drummer) had with a boy.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad said to “stay away from Chinese people”. After I told him that I was Chinese, he backed away from me. Eloise (singer) and I wrote this song based on that experience.”