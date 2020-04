We’ve talked about Chris Mann before. A few weeks ago, the singer released “Thank U Frontline,” a song dedicated to the frontline workers set to the tune of Alanis Morissette’s “Thank You.”

Now he’s back with another song, but this one is a little different. Inspired by the tune “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Daycare Closed” is a song quarantined parents with small children can absolutely relate to!

Listen to “Daycare Closed” below: