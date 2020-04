We keep mentioning the importance of the people working the frontline because they are working so hard during this time. We keep thanking them and we will continue to keep thanking them. When this is over, if you know a frontline worker, let’s make sure we do something extra special for them.

That being said, Chris Mann decided to use the tune of Alanis Morissette’s song, “Thank You” to create a thank you song for all the frontline workers.

Listen to “Thank U Frontline” below: