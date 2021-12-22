Chris Martin sets year for final Coldplay album

Credit: James Marcus Haney

Back in October, Chris Martin told NME that Coldplay will stop making records after putting out their 12th album. Now, he’s put a date on that finish line.

Speaking with BBC Radio 2, Martin reveals that Coldplay’s “last proper record” will be released at the “end of 2025.”

“I think after that, we’ll only tour,” Martin says. “Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalog, as it were, finishes then.”

When host Jo Whiley asked if Martin was joking, he assured her he was not.

Coldplay just released their ninth album, Music of the Spheres, this past October. It includes the single “Higher Power” and the hit BTS collaboration “My Universe.”

