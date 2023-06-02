Chris Pratt on the “shocking” success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and Star-Lord’s future

Marvel Studios

Chris Pratt has earned a little R&R.

The actor tells Entertainment Tonight that he’s looking forward to celebrating his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, which is June 8, and Father’s Day later this month.

As for Dad’s Day, Pratt said his family will “kind of go offline and get back to nature” at their Washington ranch.

The actor had two huge hits this summer, first The Super Mario Bros. Movie, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The former film has made more than $1.2 billion and counting, recently surpassing Disney’s Frozen to become the second-highest-grossing animated movie in history — behind only 2019’s Frozen II.

Pratt calls the movie’s success “really shocking.”

He adds, “I mean, I expected that people would love it the way I was excited about it, but it’s truly multigenerational around the world. People love it.” He admits he “can’t believe” he’s part of the “heartwarming” family blockbuster.

Pratt also says fans will soon be hearing about plans for a follow-up, noting the writers strike is complicating matters. “[E]verything has been paused and [put] on hold for the right reasons,” he expresses.

And while the end credits of the final Guardians film teased “the Legendary Star-Lord will return,” Pratt is playing things close to the vest. “I’ve loved the character, love the fan reaction,” he tells ET.

“If there was an organic way to tell the story that was meaningful and felt like it needed to be told, I want to be part of that,” he adds. “But I don’t think I’d want to do it just because people would see it. I think if the story is not right, then it’s best left alone.”

