Chris Rock explains why he didn’t fight back after Oscars slap

(Note Language) Just days after it was announced Chris Rock would take the stage for Netflix’s first-ever livestream, the comedian returned to Dolby Theatre, the site of his infamous Oscars slap.

Page Six reports he opened up his comedy show with a few jokes about last year’s Capitol riot before addressing what perhaps was the elephant in the room.

As some may recall, Chris ruffled feathers at the 2022 Academy Awards when he made a G.I. Jane joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith‘s buzz cut. The joke was offensive to the actress, as she lives with alopecia, as well husband Will Smith, who took the stage to slap Rock before returning to his seat and declaring, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

“People were like, ‘Did it hurt?’ You’re goddamn right it hurt,” Chris said when discussing the slap in his show. “Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. I am not the same size, OK? This mother f***** played [Muhammad] Ali! I played Pookie from ‘New Jack City!’”

As for why he didn’t retaliate, he explained, “Because I got parents.” He continued, “Because I was raised, you know? You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of white people! No, I’m not a victim!”

Will, who later won the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard, apologized numerous times after the incident; he’s banned from attending the awards ceremony for the next 10 years.

