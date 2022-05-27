Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin perform at amfAR gala

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for amfAR

Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin hit the stage Thursday night at the 28th annual amfAR gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to Variety, Ricky opened the night with a performance of “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “La Copa de la Vida.” Christina didn’t perform until late in the evening, but Variety reports the crowd went wild for her five-song set that opened with “Dirrty,” and included “Lady Marmalade,” Beautiful” and “Fighter.”

The event also included an auction to raise money for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, to help end HIV and AIDS. According to Variety, one bidder paid $540,000 for a package that included lunch with Robert De Niro. A guitar signed by Baz Luhrmann and the cast of Elvis raked in almost $190,000, and perhaps most unusual, someone paid $215,000 for a statue of Emma Watson’s head on a mermaid’s body.

