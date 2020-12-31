Christina Aguilera brings down the house in Amazon's 'Yearly Departed'

Amazon Studios

Amazon Prime’s just-dropped Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for 2020, hosted by Two Dope Queens‘ Phoebe Robinson and featuring a line-up of all female comedians including Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Brosnahan, Ziwe, Sarah Silverman, Patti Harrison, and Natasha Leggero [lezh-AIR-oh].

Yearly Departed also features a show-stopping “In Memoriam” segment sung by Christina Aguilera, belting out “I Will Remember You,” as a scroll of words like “Hugs,” “Vacations,” “water fountains,” and “The Name Karen” scrolls behind her.

“That was a pretty big get, no?” Leggero says of the top secret cameo from Xtina, who also acted as the funeral’s organist, and whose identity was hidden until the end of the service.

When Robinson admits she can’t carry a tune to play the proceedings out, Christina raises her hand, and offers meekly, “I can sing,” before she brings down the house.

Executive producer Brosnahan — who, by the way, bids farewell to wearing pants in this waist-up Zoom “new normal” — agreed.

When she spoke with ABC Audio about it, Christina’s participation was still a secret, so the Mrs. Maisel star was careful not to mention her name — but praised the singer nonetheless.

“We’ve been pinching ourselves since this person said, yes…I mean, we just could not believe our luck. And I should say to this person’s credit that they were completely game to be silly and game to have fun despite being one of the most iconic musical divas out there.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.