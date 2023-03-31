Christina Aguilera honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

Christina Aguilera received a special honor at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, held Thursday night in Los Angeles. The awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

In recognition of her allyship, Christina was given the Advocate for Change Award, presented to her by a survivor of the Club Q shooting, Michael Anderson.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “I have a big problem with injustice, particularly towards the trans community that has faced so much hardship. So I always hoped I could use my music to speak up for others who didn’t have a voice. That’s why I am so grateful to GLAAD for this award and for the work you do to get the LGBTQ community heard.”

Other honorees included Latin superstar Bad Bunny, who was presented with the Vanguard Award by fellow Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin.

In his speech, Bunny noted, “Thank you to the whole LGBTQ community for embracing me, for loving me the way that they do and for inspiring me, too. … I believe that when you have a good heart, and you give love, that’s what you receive back, and that’s what I’ve wanted to do all this time with my music.”

Other GLAAD Media Award winners included the TV shows A League of Their Own, What We Do In the Shadows and 9-1-1 Lone Star, as well as the movie Bros.

