Christina Aguilera & Jennifer Hudson to headline free 2021 World AIDS Day Concert

Business Wire

Christina Aguilera has always been a huge supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s no surprise that she’s been tapped to headline this year’s World AIDS Day Concert, organized annually by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

The free event will take place December 1 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA, and will also feature Jennifer Hudson as a co-headliner, with Internet comedian Randy Rainbow hosting and legendary entertainer Debbie Allen producing. Free tickets will be available via Ticketmaster or AHFEvents.org. Proof of COVID vaccination is required to attend.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be honored with AHF’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which he’ll accept via video. This year’s event also commemorates the 40th anniversary of the first recognition by the CDC of the virus that led to what is now known as AIDS, in June of 1981.

Perhaps Christina will have some new music to perform at the concert. She told ABC Audio recently that material from the Spanish language album project she’s been working on is coming “this fall.”

