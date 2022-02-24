Christina Aguilera teases next chapters after ‘La Fuerza’: “I never stopped singing in Spanish”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera says her new Spanish language EP, La Fuerza, came “from the heart.”

“I never stopped singing in Spanish,” the Grammy winner tells Billboard. “Whenever the opportunities came about where I was really passionate about a project, I’d go for it.”

Christina revealed her mother was fluent in Spanish and her father was from Ecuador, and said that was why she wanted to sing in Spanish again: “I’ve always had it in me.”

Christina said La Fuerza, which means “The Strength” in English, was just “the first chapter” in her all-Spanish project, and explores her relationship with motherhood. She’s the mother to 14-year-old Max and seven-year-old Summer.

“Being a mom also you just want what’s best for them. You don’t want anything to affect them in a negative way. I try to separate these two worlds,” Christina said. “I honor and respect my family and our dynamic and making sure they know mommy’s work is just that.”

“Each body of work represents a different tone and different mood and a different release of the journey that I’m on as a woman,” Christina further explained. “You start with the strength, and we’re going to be more tender and open up to be a bit more vulnerable with the material in the next chapter and then we’ll close on this healing note.”

Christina said making La Fuerza “was very personal to me” because “I wanted it to come from the heart.”

La Fuerza was released on January 21 and is the first of three chapters in what will later be assembled into Christina’s upcoming ninth studio album. That as-yet untitled record will become her second all-Spanish album following her 2000 effort, Mi Reflejo.

