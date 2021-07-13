Christina Aguilera teases that new Spanish-language album will “dive deeper into my roots”

Cole Gentry

Christina Aguilera says the process of making her second Spanish-language album has allowed her to be “reinspired” by music.

In an interview with People, the singer describes the invigorating process of recording the upcoming follow-up to 2000’s Mi Reflejo.

“This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It’s been something I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that’s so supportive,” Christina tells the mag. “I’ve been in music for a really long time, but there’s nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude.”

She teases that the album will “dive deeper into my roots.” The songs will combine “a lot of classic styles” in Latin music as well as “fresh-sounding music,” Christina says.

No word yet on when the album will be released, but in the meantime Christina is teaming up with SweeTARTS for a new contest. Fans are invited to create their own beats on the SweetBEATS online music mixer. Christina will select the winning beat from a list of the top 20 fan-voted beats, and the chosen one will win a virtual studio session with the singer.

