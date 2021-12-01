Christina Aguilera to be honored with first-ever Music Icon award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

David Black

Christina Aguilera will become the first person in People’s Choice Awards’ history to take home the Music Icon award. The announcement was made Wednesday.

According to a press release from NBC and E!, Christina earned the honor “for her contributions to the music industry and her illustrious career.”

The statement also teases the “Beautiful” singer will also take to the stage and perform “a never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs” before diving into some new music from her forthcoming Spanish-language album. Not much is known about that album, which she’s only recently teased. It will be the follow up to the all-Spanish album she released in 2000, Mi Reflejo.

It is possible Christina will tell us more about it when she accepts the first-ever Music Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, which will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA. The ceremony airs Tuesday, December 7, starting at 9 p.m. ET on both NBC and E!

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.