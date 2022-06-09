Christina Aguilera to include mini “Lady Marmalade” reunion during LA Pride

ABC

Christina Aguilera is headlining LA Pride this Saturday and plans on making it extra special by giving fans a dose of nostalgia.

Variety reports the Grammy winner is including a mini “Lady Marmalade” reunion onstage to honor the 2001 song she performed alongside Mýa, Pink and Lil Kim, which Missy Elliott co-produced.

The outlet claims that Christina has recruited Mýa to assist during her set and is also wooing members of the Moulin Rouge! musical touring cast to join in on the fun.

Christina is also working on including more surprises for her hourlong headlining performance, leaving fans hopeful that Pink, Lil Kim and Missy Elliott come together to perform their Grammy-winning song.

The “Beautiful” singer takes the L.A. State Historic Park stage on June 11.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.