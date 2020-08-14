Christina Grimmie will sing again through posthumous release "Cry Wolf"

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It’s been over four years since The Voice star Christina Grimmie tragically died after being shot after a concert. After her final album All Is Vanity was posthumously released in June 2017, fans will finally be able to hear her voice once again in a brand new song.

Grimmie’s family announced Thursday that they will be releasing a new single by the late singer, called “Cry Wolf.”

“On this #GrimmieThursday we are happy to announce the highly anticipated release of ‘CRY WOLF’ on September 15, 2020,” the family tweeted. “Because this song is so very special to you #TeamGrimmie, we felt it was time to make this never released song available in honor of you, the fans.”

Grimmie’s family teased that “More details will be coming soon” regarding the upcoming track, but encouraged fans in the meantime that “We hope all of you are doing well and keeping safe during these times.”

Grimmie, who placed third on her season of The Voice, died on June 10, 2016 after a man named Kevin James Loibl pulled a gun and shot her four times as she was signing autographs after a performance in Florida. Eye witnesses says he fired as she opened her arms to give him a hug.

Loibl died at the scene after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Grimmie was rushed to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. She was 22.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.