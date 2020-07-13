Christina Perri announces she's expecting baby number two

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Christina Perri shared the happy news over the weekend that she’s expecting her second child.

The “A Thousand Years” singer tweeted Saturday, “carmella is gonna be a big sister !!! our rainbow baby is coming in january.”

Christina shared a photo of Carmella, her two-year-old daughter, wearing a rainbow T-shirt with the words “big sister to be.”

The news comes after Christina revealed she suffered a miscarriage in January.

“We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she wrote at the time. “i am so sad but not ashamed. i am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. to all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you.”

Christina and husband Paul Costabile welcomed Carmella about a month after tying the knot on December 12, 2017. Christina released an album of lullabies dedicated to her daughter, Songs for Carmella: Lullabies & Sing-a-Longs, in 2018.

By Andrea Tuccillo

