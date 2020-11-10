Christina Perri explains why she decided to do a nude maternity shoot

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Christina Perri is documenting her second pregnancy with a series of tastefully shot nude maternity photos.

The “A Thousand Years” singer admits on social media it’s a photoshoot she never thought she’d do.

“I never wanted to do a maternity shoot,” Christina writes. “I didn’t take any photos when i was pregnant with carmella because i was so traumatized by the experience of expanding so much, but then after having a miscarriage in January, everything changed for me.”

“i am truly grateful to be pregnant and grateful to be a woman,” she continues. “i am so blown away by what our bodies can do. i don’t know if i’ll ever be pregnant again, so this time i’m going to celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body.”

Christina and husband Paul Costabile announced back in July that they were expecting their “rainbow baby” to join two-year-old big sister Carmella. Christina is due in January.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

