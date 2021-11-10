Christina Perri releasing ‘songs for rosie’ in honor of the child she lost

Atlantic Records

Christina Perri is releasing a new lullaby album called songs for rosie, dedicated to the daughter she lost last year.

Christina’s second child, Rosie, was born silent on November 24, 2020, and the album is set to be released on November 24 this year in her honor. It follows Christina’s 2019 lullaby album, songs for carmella: sing-a-longs and lullabies, written for her first child, her now three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Carmella.

Songs for rosie features duets with Christina’s husband, Paul, and with Carmella, as well as special appearances by Chris Martin and Jacob Collier on the new song “roses in the rain (lullaby).” It also features a cover of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun,” which debuted on Wednesday.

“rosie’s short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever,” Christina wrote on Twitter. “we are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be.”

She added, “we learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals. releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts.”

