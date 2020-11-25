Christina Perri reveals pregnancy loss: "She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After being hospitalized earlier this month due to pregnancy complications, “A Thousand Years” singer Christina Perri made the heartbreaking announcement late Tuesday that her baby didn’t make it.

“Last night we lost our baby girl,” Christina shared on Instagram alongside a photo of her and husband Paul Costabile gently holding their little one’s hand. “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world.”

“She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts,” concluded the 34-year-old.

Paul later shared his wife’s announcement on his personal account, adding, “It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all.”

The couple first announced in July that they were expecting a new arrival come January.

Christina was later hospitalized shortly after posing for tastefully shot nude maternity photos to “celebrate and honor my pregnancy, my baby & my beautiful body.”

“Baby is having an issue, so I’m gonna be here till it’s time for baby to come out,” the “Human” singer shared via her Instagram stories on November 11. “Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.”

Throughout her hospitalization, the singer remained open about the scare. After being discharged, Christina later revealed that the baby would require surgery after being born due to a lingering complication.

Christina and Paul are the parents of two-year-old, Carmella. The singer previously revealed this past January that she had suffered a miscarriage.

By Megan Stone

