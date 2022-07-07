Christmas In July: Backstreet Boys to release ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’ on October 14

BMG

Merry Christmas, Backstreet Boys fans! The group has officially announced that their first holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, will arrive October 14 and is now available for pre-order.

The album includes the group’s renditions of Christmas classics like “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Silent Night,” as well as three new original tunes: “Christmas in New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.” The Target CD version includes two bonus tracks: “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again.”

In a statement, Backtreet’s Howie Dorough says, “We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening. We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

The group is currently out on their DNA World Tour. Right now it’s unclear if they’ll follow through with their original plans to perform a Christmas residency in Las Vegas. They announced those shows last year, but then canceled them when they pushed the album’s release to 2022.

Here’s the track listing for A Very Backstreet Christmas:

“White Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

“Last Christmas”

“O Holy Night”

“This Christmas”

“Same Ole Lang Syne”

“Silent Night”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Christmas in New York”

“Together”

“Happy Days”

“Feliz Navidad” (TARGET ONLY)

“It’s Christmas Time Again” (TARGET ONLY)

