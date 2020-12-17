Christopher Cross releasing limited-edition box set, 'The Complete Works'

Christopher Cross has had a rough year — his bout with COVID-19 and its resulting complications in April left him barely able to walk. But he’s finishing strong with a special gift for his fans.

The Grammy winning singer has put together a limited-edition box set called The Complete Works. There are only 1,000 copies available, and each one will be personally autographed by Cross.

The box includes 13 CDs, 12 of which are Cross’ albums and one of which is made up of 15 rare tracks. All have been digitally remastered. Each set also includes a pink vinyl LP with one song from each of Cross’ albums.

In a statement, Cross says, “I am very excited to release this set, which embodies the work of a lot of wonderfully talented people and represents my legacy, of which I am profoundly proud.”

As previously reported, in October, Cross sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about battling COVID-19, and as a result, his entire catalog experienced a huge sales increase of nearly 1000% percent, according to Billboard.





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.