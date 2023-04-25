Cinemacon teases Sony’s first R-rated Marvel movie, ‘Kraven: The Hunter’, plus ‘Bad Boys 4’ sneak peek

L-R: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, ‘Equalizer 3’ director director Antoine Fuqua – Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) The annual movie industry confab Cinemacon is underway in Las Vegas, and Monday night’s presentations to insiders teased some of what will be the biggest movies to hit theaters.

Monday night belonged to Sony Pictures, with the announcement of an ambitious plan to release 23 movies in 2023.

Or as Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tom Rothman said, according to IndieWire, “We are not f****** around here.” To that end, Sony unspooled the trailers for Denzel Washington‘s The Equalizer 3, a teaser for the follow-up to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, director Ridley Scott‘s Napoleon starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and its first R-rated Marvel Comics film, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the poacher-hunting Spider-Man villain.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence kicked off the festivities with a recorded message to the attendees from the set of Bad Boys 4, with Will saying, “Back in the saddle. We hype, we excited.”

Taylor-Johnson appeared in person, as did Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon — wearing Ghostbusters jumpsuits, no less. Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence also made an appearance, in fine f-bomb-dropping form, to promote her upcoming R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings.

