“Clouds” Original Movie on Disney+ Soundtrack includes New Music from OneRepublic! Listen to “Wild Life”

The lead-off single for the original movie “Clouds” on Disney+ is “Wild Life” from OneRepublic! See the full story here.

Inspired real-life events, Clouds tells the story of Zach Sobiech, a 17-year-old musician portrayed by Argus, and Sammy Brown, his best friend and songwriting partner portrayed by Carpenter, who are on a mission to make the most of every day once Sobiech’s rare bone cancer, osteosarcoma, begins to spread.

On the track, Tedder progresses from singing about feelings of helplessness and disorientation to the declaration: “Life’s what happens when you’re making plans, dive or step right in, but please don’t stand.”