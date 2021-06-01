Coachella confirms dates for 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

It’s official: Coachella will return in 2022.

The much-anticipated, celebrity-attracting festival, held in the desert of Indio, California, is set to take place over two weekends next spring: April 15-17, and April 22-24.

Coachella hasn’t taken place since 2019 — its planned 2020 festival was one of the first big events to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers had initially planned to move it from its April dates to October of 2020 before canceling Coachella for the year altogether.

In January of this year, California’s Riverside County nixed any planned return for Coachella in April 2021. Reports claimed that that organizers were postponing to October 2021, but those dates were never officially announced.

Advance tickets for Coachella 2022 go on sale this Friday, June 4 — you can register for access to the sale now via Coachella.com.

Coachella 2020’s headliners included the reunited Rage Against the Machine, as well as Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. The 2022 lineup has yet to be announced.

