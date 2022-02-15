Coachella drops all COVID-19 protocols ahead of 2022 festival

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Coachella is dropping all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year’s festival.

A statement on the Coachella website reads, “In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022.”

The update comes after organizers announced last October that Coachella 2022 would require attendees to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test. That was amended from the initial policy announced by Coachella organizer Goldenvoice and its parent company, AEG Presents, which required full vaccination for admittance.

While no COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at Coachella ’22, its website notes that the policy is subject to change, depending on “applicable public health conditions.” Additionally, the site now includes a “COVID-19 warning,” which cautions that the virus is an “extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.”

“There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19,” the site reads.

Coachella ’22 takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24, and will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Ye and Harry Styles﻿. The festival hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

