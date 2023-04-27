Coi Leray releases new single, “Bops”

Uptown Records/Republic Records

Coi Leray is blessing fans with some new music for 2023. Following the chart-topping success of “Players” and its various remixes, the star has released a new single titled “Bops.” The track finds her flaunting her material superiority, earned from her “big bops.”

“They tryna throw rocks/ They think that it’s hopscotch/ I pull up, the show stops/ They eyein’ like cyclops,” Coi raps. “And these b****** mad, they blame it on TikTok. And these b****** mad I got all of these big bops.”

“Bops” precedes the release of “My Body,” slated to drop Friday.

Coi is also scheduled to perform at Summer Jam, Something in the Water and other festivals.

