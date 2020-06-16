Coincidence? Kelly Clarkson sings Aretha classic about a woman who's been treated "mean and cruel"

Weiss Eubanks

Is it coincidence or is it shade? The most recent “Kellyoke” cover version that soon-to-be divorced Kelly Clarkson has posted on her show’s YouTube channel is a classic song about a woman who’s been mistreated by her man.

A few hours ago, The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube channel posted a video in which Kelly announces that she’s back from Montana and is “holding it down in L.A.”

“It’s a complicated,” Kelly says. “It’s a time to reflect, listen, and connect with each other, all right? But sometimes we also need to balance it and take time for ourselves.”

She then introduces a socially-distanced “QUARAoke” version of Aretha Franklin’s classic “Chain of Fools,” in which the Queen of Soul sings about being duped by the man she loves.

“For five long years/I thought you were my man/But I found out/I’m just a link in your chain,” Kelly sings. “You got me where you want me/I ain’t nothin’ but your fool/Ya treated me mean/Oh, you treated me cruel.”

“Hope I did it some kind of justice,” Kelly says after she concludes the performance.

As previously reported, Kelly recently filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, citing irreconcilable differences.

By Andrea Dresdale

