Colbie Caillat’s going country with new solo album, ‘Along the Way’

Patrick Tracy

Colbie Caillat got a taste of country music fame when she was part of the group Gone West. They split up in 2020, but now, Colbie’s continuing her country music era with her new solo album, Along the Way, dropping September 22. A new track, “Pretend,” is out June 9.

“I wrote ‘Pretend’ when I was reminiscing [about] the good parts of my last relationship and wanting to pretend we were back together so I could relive and feel those good times we shared again,” Colbie says in a statement. She and her fiancé Justin Young split in 2020 after 11 years together.

“Although the album is full of breakup songs, I felt it was important to share the optimism I still feel about the future and the respect I have for what I’ve experienced in the past,” she adds.

Among Colbie’s co-writers on the album are her Gone West bandmate Jason Reeves; Liz Rose, who’s probably best known for her work with Taylor Swift; and Babyface. Colbie, who now lives in Nashville, will perform Saturday, June 10, as part of that city’s massive country music fan event, CMA Music Fest.

Here’s the track list for Along the Way:

“Wide Open”

“Pretend”

“Worth It”

“Sometimes You Need a Change”

“For Someone”

“Meant For Me”

“Still Gonna Miss You”

“I’ll Be Here”

“Buying Time”

“Blue”

“Two Birds”

“Old and New”

“The Other Side”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.