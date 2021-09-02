“Cold Heart” makes Elton John hot on Pop Airplay chart for first time since 1998

Interscope Records

Thanks to his Dua Lipa collabo, “Cold Heart,” any barriers keeping Elton John from returning to the pop charts have melted away.

As Billboard notes, the mash-up of three past Elton songs created by dance duo Pnau has entered Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart at number 39. This is the first time Elton’s appeared on that chart since January of 1998, with his song “Something About the Way You Look Tonight.”

If you’re having a hard time imagining how long ago that was, Billboard has put it into perspective: Two artists who are currently on top of the Pop Airplay chart weren’t even born in 1998. The Kid LAROI and Olivia Rodrigo were both born in 2003.

In addition, 74-year-old Elton has now set a record for having the longest span of songs on the Pop Airplay chart. He appeared on the very first one, back in October of 1992, so now his span is a month shy of 29 years.

As previously reported, “Cold Heart” will be part of The Lockdown Sessions, an upcoming album by Elton featuring collaborations he recorded during the pandemic. It features him working with everyone from Lil Nas X to Stevie Nicks to Charlie Puth.

