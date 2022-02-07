Coldplay and Selena Gomez release melancholy music video for “Let Somebody Go”

Courtesy of Atlantic Records

Grab the tissues because the music video for ﻿Coldplay and Selena Gomez‘s super-sad single, “Let Somebody Go,” is finally here. The song is about the end of a relationship that both parties fought hard to save.

“All the storms we weathered/ Everything that we went through/ Now, without you, what on earth am I to do?/ When I called the mathematicians and I ask them to explain/ They said love is only equal to the pain,” they sing during the emotional, melancholy ballad.

The music video for “Let Somebody Go” was released Monday, which depicts how one’s world can become fractured by the heartbreak and the dizzying emotions that come with that final hug goodbye. In the black-and-white clip, Chris Martin and Selena are seen reaching for one another, but they drift further apart as their worlds are literally turned upside down.

Although the music video is heartbreaking in nature, Selena says she is “excited” that fans can finally watch her latest work and shared a photo that shows her and Chris goofing off during filming.

“Let Somebody Go” is the latest single off Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres album, which has amassed over a billion streams. The track follows Coldplay’s “My Universe” collaboration with BTS.

In support of their new album, Coldplay is about to embark on their global stadium tour, which kicks off in Costa Rica next month.

