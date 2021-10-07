Coldplay announces interactive ﻿’Music of the Spheres’﻿ events

Credit James Marcus Haney

Coldplay has announced a series of interactive, in-person events to celebrate the release of the band’s upcoming new album, Music of the Spheres.

Presented by Amazon Music, the exhibits are described as a “five-minute immersive experience, transporting you into the Music of the Spheres universe.” They’ll be held on October 15 and 16 in New York City, London, Tokyo and Berlin.

To reserve your slot, visit ColdplaySpheres.com.

Music of the Spheres, the ninth Coldplay album, is due out October 15. It includes the lead single “Higher Power,” the number-one smash hit BTS collaboration “My Universe,” and a forthcoming song with Selena Gomez called “Let Somebody Go.”

Coldplay will keep the Music of the Spheres party going with a week-long residency on CBS’ The Late Late Show, starting October 18.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.