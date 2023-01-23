Coldplay announces new North American Music of the Spheres dates

Stevie Rae Gibbs

Coldplay is bringing their Music of the Spheres tour back to North America. The band just announced a short West Coast run of the tour.

Coldplay has confirmed four shows, kicking off September 20 in Seattle, Washington, followed by September 22 in Vancouver, British Columbia, September 27 in San Diego, California, and September 30 in Los Angeles, with more cities to be announced.

All shows will feature special guests H.E.R and New Jersey artist 070 Shake.

Tickets go on sale for all shows January 27 at 10 a.m. PT, but there will be a special presale on January 26 at 10 a.m. PT for fans who previously purchased tickets to Coldplay’s canceled 2022 dates in Los Angeles. More information on the presale can be found at Ticketmaster.

