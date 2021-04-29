Coldplay confirms “Higher Power” single, due out May 7

Credit: Dave Meyers; Art Direction: Pilar Zeta

Coldplay‘s “Higher Power” is now confirmed.

Earlier this week, Chris Martin and company linked to AlienRadio.fm, a mysterious website filled with mysterious symbols. The fan account @ColdplayXtra purported to have translated the symbols to reveal that a new song called “Higher Power” would arrive on May 7.

As is often the case, the stans were on the money, and Coldplay has now announced that “Higher Power” is indeed being released next Friday. The track was produced by pop super-producer Max Martin, who’s notched giant hits with artists including Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, ‘NSYNC, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.

“‘Higher Power’ is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” Coldplay says. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Coldplay’s most recent album is their 2019 double-record Everyday Life, which features the singles “Orphans” and “Champion of the World.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.